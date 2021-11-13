China Declares 'combat-readiness Patrol' After US Makes Taiwan Visit On Military Plane

As China’s People’s Liberation Army PLA’s Eastern Theatre Command declared a joint combat-readiness patrol directed at Taiwan, military analysts and an insider source have speculated on Friday that Beijing might be gearing up to enhance its military intimidation on the island. The Chinese People's Liberation Army’s Eastern Theater Command and the Chinese Defense Ministry consecutively issued warnings about a military confrontation.

The warnings were issued after reports emerged that the US congressional delegation flew to Taiwan island on American military aircraft, C-40 Clipper transport plane. The Department of Defense spokesman described it as a “fairly routine” visit. Tensions between US and China escalated to an all-time high as China described the trip as an "act of provocation."

Pentagon spokesperson says military plane visit 'not uncommon,' China responds visit 'will lead to fire'

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby, while answering questions on the visit this week at a White House presser, acknowledged that the Congressional delegation visiting Taiwan on a military plane “is not uncommon”. Taiwan press reports revealed that as the US military aircraft landed, several US congressmen made a brief stop in Taipei along with a group of senators and representatives on board over an “undisclosed” visit. Flightaware data shows that the Boeing C-40A military plane landed in Taipei shortly after 6 pm local time GMT and Taiwan's foreign ministry confirmed that the trip was arranged by the American Institute in Taiwan, the de facto US embassy in Taipei.

Visitors view the Chinese military's J-16D electronic warfare airplane, left, and the KJ-500 airborne early warning and control aircraft at right. Credit: AP

Taiwan's foreign ministry, which confirmed the official visit, refused to divulge more details or the duration for which the American delegation was expected to stay in Taiwan. It is being speculated that the delegation includes four Republican senators -- John Cornyn, and two representatives as well as their aides, although not many details were given out by the Taiwanese press as of Friday.

The visit, which increasingly infuriated China, was condemned by the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin during a state press briefing as he said: "We urge the US congressmen to recognize the situation. Collaborating with the 'Taiwan independence' forces is a dangerous game; playing with 'Taiwan independence' will eventually lead to fire."

Members of Congress travelling to Taiwan on a military jet is "the normal practice here, and in keeping with our obligations under the Taiwan Relations Act,” Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby told reporters at the White House. In retrospect, just hours after the unannounced visit by the US congress members, China’s PLA decided to deploy new combat weaponry and launch more military exercises targeting Taiwan, a military insider told Chinese state-run media on condition of anonymity.

US flag flutters at American Institute in Taiwan, or AIT in Taipei, Taiwan. Credit: AP

“The tour was seen by Beijing as a move towards Taiwan independence. The mainland has come up with some military activities specifically targeting the island’s separatist forces, which will be moved up step by step,” the military source was quoted as saying by SCMP, adding that China plans to deploy weapons not previously used around Taiwan such as J-20 stealth fighter jet.

“The PLA sent almost all its aircraft to conduct routine patrols near Taiwan, except the most advanced J-20,” the military source elaborated. “However, the aircraft has been monitoring the island quietly for a while,” he continued.

Meanwhile, senior Colonel Shi Yi, the spokesperson for the PLA Eastern Theater Command told the Chinese government’s mouthpiece Global Times that the PLA Eastern Theater Command has started joint combat readiness patrol near the Taiwan Straits to enhance the capability of multiple military services and branches. The command, which is on high alert, is expected to take necessary measures and will stealthily strike back in retaliation to any move that endangers China's core interests, or any provocation that threatens the peace and stability in Taiwan Straits, according to Shi’s statement to the newspaper.

(IMAGE: AP)