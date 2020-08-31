China Denies Attempt To Alter Status Quo In Ladakh, Admits Talks Over 'territorial Issues'

On Monday, China denied carrying out provocative military movement at the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh on the intervening night of August 29 and 30 to change the status quo. Claiming that his country's border troops have never crossed the border, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian emphasised on the People's Liberation Army's strict adherence to the LAC. He added that the armies of both countries have been in touch over territorial issues.

As per Chinese mouthpiece Global Times, Zhao Lijian said, "Chinese border troops have always strictly observed the Line of Actual Control and have never crossed the line. The border troops of the two countries have been in communication over territory issues."

Read: India-China Clash: BJP Hails Army After It Foils PLA's Incursion Attempts In Ladakh

Fresh violation at LAC by China

Earlier in the day, the Indian Army revealed that the Chinese troops had violated the consensus arrived at during military and diplomatic talks over the LAC standoff. The Indian troops not only pre-empted the activity of the PLA on the southern bank of the Pangong Tso lake but also thwarted attempts to unilaterally change the facts on the ground. Reiterating that the Indian Army is committed to maintaining peace and tranquility through dialogue, spokesperson Colonel Aman Anand stressed that it is equally determined to protect its territorial integrity. Currently, a Brigade Commander-level flag meeting is underway at Chushul to resolve the issues. As per sources, there was no physical clash between the troops of the two countries.

SITUATION UPDATE: EASTERN #LADAKH@adgpi is committed to maintaining peace through dialogue but is also equally determined to protect its territorial integrity. A Brigade Commander level Flag meeting is in progress at Chushul to resolve the issues



Read: https://t.co/8u9cELAkvB — PIB India (@PIB_India) August 31, 2020

Read: Subramanian Swamy Directs First Response At Centre After China's Latest Treachery At LAC

What is the LAC standoff?

20 Indian Army soldiers including a Commanding Officer were martyred when a violent faceoff took place on June 15 when the de-escalation process was underway in the Galwan Valley. As per the Editor-in-Chief of Global Times, the Chinese side also suffered casualties during the physical clash. In the standoff period, multiple rounds of Corps Commander-level meetings and WMCC talks have been held between India and China.

During the July 5 conversation between the Special Representatives National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, it was agreed that early and total disengagement along with de-escalation from the border areas should take place as per the bilateral agreements. There was a consensus that full restoration of peace and tranquillity was necessary for the smooth overall development of bilateral relations. India has consistently highlighted the need to restore the status quo ante.

Read: Congress Jumps To Attack As Indian Army Thwarts China In Eastern Ladakh; Mocks Centre