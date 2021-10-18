China Denies Testing Nuclear-capable Missile, Claims It Tested 'hypersonic Vehicle'

After reports surfaced that China had recently tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile, Beijing clarified saying it had tested a hypersonic vehicle, not a nuclear-capable missile, reported news agency PTI. On Sunday, October 17, a report by The Financial Times stated that China tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile in August that circled the globe before rushing towards its target, exhibiting an advanced space capacity that took US intelligence off guard. The Chinese military launched a rocket carrying a hypersonic glide vehicle that went through low-orbit space before drifting down towards its target, reported the British daily citing five people familiar with the test.

Among the five persons, three said that missile had missed its target by nearly two dozen miles, whereas, two others stated Beijing had made "astonishing progress" on hypersonic weaponry, reported The Financial Times. Reacting to the report, Zhao Lijian, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, stated that a test of a hypersonic vehicle was conducted not of a missile. "As far as we can tell, this is merely a standard space vehicle test to ensure that the vehicle's technology is being used repeatedly. This is critical in terms of lowering costs and providing a reasonable and low-cost return route for humanity's peaceful usage of space," he was quoted as saying by the PTI.

US expresses concerns over growing Chinese 'military capabilities'

It should be mentioned here that the US is yet to make any statement regarding the report, but they have expressed concern about China. John Kirby, Press Secretary for the United States Department of Defence, said that they have often voiced their concern about the "military capabilities" China has been pursuing. He further went on to say that these capabilities will exacerbate tensions in the "region and beyond," as reported by The Financial Times. Meanwhile, the US and Canada had sailed two warships across the Taiwan Strait amid growing tensions in the Indo-Pacific area. On Sunday, October 17, the Chinese military strongly criticised the move calling it a "colluded" attempt to "provoke and create problems," according to ANI. However, the US described the action as part of a "free and open Indo-Pacific" as well as displaying solidarity with friends.

