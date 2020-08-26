China Denounces Alleged Entry Of US Spy Plane In 'no-fly Zone' As 'provocative Action'

China said that a US spy plane arbitrarily entered a no-fly zone used by People’s Liberation Army for live ammunition exercises, calling it a “naked provocative action”. Chinese Defence Ministry spokesperson Wu Qian said in a statement that a U-2 high-altitude reconnaissance aircraft flew over an area in northern China, seriously disrupting normal exercises and training activities.

Wu said that the action violated the China-US maritime and air safety code of conduct and related international law and could have easily led to misunderstandings and accidents. He urged the United States to stop such “provocative actions” and take concrete actions to maintain peace and stability in the region.

“China firmly opposes this and has lodged solemn representations with the United States,” the statement read.

Deteriorating ties

Sino-US relations have swiftly deteriorated over a host of issues including coronavirus, Hong Kong autonomy, rights violation in Xinjiang, and maritime dispute in the South China Sea. Last month, in a significant show of force, one B-52 Stratofortress bomber participated in a maritime integration exercise with the USS Nimitz and USS Ronald Reagan carrier strike groups in the South China Sea.

The B-52 bomber, which took off from home station in Louisiana, flew the 28-hour mission to demonstrate US Indo-Pacific Command’s commitment to the security and stability of the Indo-Pacific region. US Navy activities come after the Department of Defense raised concerns over Beijing’s military exercises in disputed waters of the South China Sea, saying it is will further destabilise the situation.

China has accused the United States of trying to drive a wedge between the countries in the Indo-pacific region by deliberately sending its ships to the South China Sea. During a regular press briefing, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said that the US is sending ship in the contentious region to flex its muscles after two US Navy aircraft carriers arrived there.

