China Detains Australian TV Anchor On 'national Security Grounds' Amid Soaring Tensions

Amid soaring tensions between Australia and China, the Chinese authorities have detained a high-profile Australian TV anchor working for its state media on “national security grounds”. Issuing the first statement after the detention of CGTN anchor Cheng Lei, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said that the latest steps by authorities, that are expected to deteriorate relations between both nations, were taken as “compulsory measures” against her suspicion of “criminal activity endangering China’s national security”.

Without providing further details on the allegations against the journalist leading to her detention, Zhao reportedly said that the case against the Australian TV anchor is still in process of investigation in accordance with the Chinese law. He also added that Cheng’s legal rights, as well as the rights, are all being fully protected legally.

Cheng used to conduct interviews with international CEOs for the Chinese state media’s Global Business and BizTalk branches. Even though the Australian diplomats were able to communicate with the TV anchor on August 27, she has not been spotted in the public since her detention.

Triggered by the fears of Cheng Lei’s detention, two other Australian reporters Bill Birtles and Michael Smith reportedly fled China overnight. But, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson assured that as long as foreign journalists “obey the law” they would have no reason to worry. Meanwhile, Smith’s employer, the Australian Financial Review reported that the journalists had been told they were “persons of interest” in an investigation into Cheng.

Cheng is only the second high-profile Australian national to be arrested in Beijing after writer Yang Hengjun who was arrested in January 2019 on suspicion of espionage. Meanwhile, Australia had cautioned its citizens travelling to China saying that they face the risk of facing arbitrary detention.

China imposes new visa restrictions

Even though Zhao has said that the new restrictions introduced are not aimed at hindering the American media in the nation, the latest announcement by Chinese authorities affected many journalists. According to reports, in the last week, during the routine renewal of their press credentials, that are traditionally valid for a year, numerous journalists received a letter saying that their applications were being processed. Instead of receiving the new press card, the journalists were advised to carry the letter along with their expired card as proof of their journalistic identity.

However, since the Chinese visas are connected to the press cards of the journalists, they were issued a new visa which is valid only for nearly two months. A time span significantly less than that of 12 months. The Chinese authorities have reportedly also made it evident that these temporary press credentials can be revoked at any instance. This has further impacted the journalists, mostly American, who are stuck in a limbo of not knowing how long they would remain in the country.

