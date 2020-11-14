China Warns 'action' Against UK, Australia For Condemning Removal Of Hong Kong Lawmakers

China on Friday, November 13 slammed the United Kingdom and Australia for making "irresponsible remarks" against Beijing after four pro-democracy lawmakers were disqualified from Hong Kong legislative council over allegedly colluding with foreign forces in carrying out separatist activities. Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin urged the UK and Australia to stop interfering in the country's internal affairs and also warned them of a firm, legitimate, and necessary reaction if they insist on going down what he called a "wrong path".

'Have no moral or legal basis'

"I also have to point out that it is untenable for the UK and Australia to use democracy and human rights as excuses to interfere in Hong Kong affairs. During the British colonial rule over Hong Kong, Governors of Hong Kong at the time were chosen and appointed in London by the British government," Wang said in a statement.

"The UK keeps dragging the Sino-British Joint Declaration into the spotlight. I want to stress that after Hong Kong's return to China, all the articles related to the UK under the Sino-British Joint Declaration have completed their mission. The UK is not entitled to any right of supervision over Hong Kong, nor citing the Joint Declaration to meddle with Hong Kong affairs and China's internal affairs. Australia is also facing serious issues concerning the rights of refugees, immigrants, and aboriginals. The UK and Australia, therefore, are in no position and have no moral or legal basis to level criticism on Hong Kong affairs," Wang added.

Hong Kong government disqualified four lawmakers on Wednesday, November 11 after mainland China gave them the right to remove any legislator deemed a threat to national security. According to BBC, the disqualification came after the National People's Congress Standing Committee, which is one of China's top lawmaking bodies, allowed Hong Kong to remove legislators, who posed a national security threat, without having to go through the court process.

