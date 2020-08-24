China Exposed, Stooge Scurries To Disown Ad Seeking '100 Uyghur Women' For Inter-marriage

Chinese state-media stooge Hu Xijin on Sunday attempted to discredit viral advertisements asking 100 Uyghur women to "urgently" sign up for intermarriage with Chinese men as "fake". Taking to Twitter, the Editor of the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) mouthpiece Global Times blathered that there has "never been a public call" for Uyghur and Han intermarriage in Xinjiang.

'This is a propaganda'

"It's impossible for anyone daring to publish such an advertisement to organize Uyghur women to marry Han men. This is propaganda that incites Westerners to hate China," he claimed desperately along with the video clip of the advertisement.

This advertisement must be fake. There has never been a public call for Uygur & Han intermarriages in Xinjiang. It's impossible for anyone daring to publish such an advertisement to organize Uygur women to marry Han men. This is a propaganda that incites Westerners to hate China. pic.twitter.com/EZ0RuOMHaw — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) August 22, 2020

A video clip asking 100 Uyghur women to “urgently” sign up for intermarriage with Chinese men has been circulating on social media platforms in recent weeks. Many observers and Uyghur human rights activists have called it another attempt by the Communist Party of China (CCP) to Sinicize the Turkic-speaking ethnic groups in Xinjiang region.

'We thank the government & the party'

According to media reports, the 30-second video clip first appeared on Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, but was later deleted following a social media campaign by Uyghur human rights activists in foreign countries. “We thank the government and the party for creating this beautiful life,” the video begins in Uyghur, saying its “urgent” call to organize 100 Uyghur brides is “giving voice to the government’s promotion of Uyghur and Chinese intermarriage.”

The Uyghurs, a Turkic-speaking minority from Central Asia, are a distinct ethnic group from Han Chinese, with Urumqi being closer to Kabul than Beijing. In 2009, the most infamous riots broke out in the streets of Urumqi, Xinjiang which pitted Uyghur Muslims against Han Chinese.

The CCP government has turned the entire region into a highly controlled, open-air prison after the Urumqi riots in 2009. The CCP has turned the region into a "brutal totalitarian police state" and everything unique about Uyghurs is "systematically targeted". There have been growing calls for action against the Chinese officials involved in human rights violations in Xinjiang. The US had recently imposed sanctions and visa restrictions against senior officials over human rights violations in Xinjiang.

