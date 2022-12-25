China Faces Backlash For Distributing Traditional Chinese Medicine To Control COVID Surge

The Chinese government is increasing the production and distribution of a traditional Chinese medicine called Lianhua Qingwen as part of its efforts to control the recent surge of COVID-19 cases, as per a report by South China Morning Post. Some provinces are giving out thousands of boxes of the medicine to residents, and it was officially recommended as a treatment by the government during the early stages of the pandemic. However, it is not clear how effective the traditional medicine is. Regulators in other countries have warned against relying on the medicine and some have even banned its use.

Recently, a task force approved the distribution of half a million boxes of the medicine and one million rapid antigen test kits in the province of Yunnan. Some residents have expressed frustration about this decision, requesting access to modern medicines like paracetamol, which is currently in short supply in China. The SCMP report mentions comments from Weibo users in China. One user asks why is the government handing out expensive Lianhua Qingwen, when the people need ibuprofen and paracetamol to lower their body temperature. “Why can Lianhua Qingwen be transported and distributed freely, while the usual fever drugs are not available or distributed?” wrote another Weibo user. The authorities in Yunan made a statement on Thursday saying that they are currently experiencing a shortage of ibuprofen and paracetamol.

Is Lianhua Qingwen effective?

The traditional medicine contains ephedra, which is used to make methamphetamine (meth), is an extremely harmful addictive drug as it directly impacts the central nervous system of the body through the afferent nerves. Consumption of meth leads to brain damage, which often results in psychosis. Meth is manufactured by combining ephedrine or pseudoephedrine, lithium, hydrochloric acid, and sodium hydroxide. Due to the presence of ephedra in Lianhua Qingwen, the medicine has been banned in Australia. In the US, the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) has said that there is no evidence to suggest this medicine is effective against COVID-19. The Health Sciences Authority of Singapore, which is a neutral nation state, said that the medicine is not effective in treating COVID-19. Authorities in Singapore even threatened to punish sellers who claim that it is useful against COVID-19.