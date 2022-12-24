Taiwan Set To Welcome Parliamentary Delegation From Japan Amid Strained Ties With China

A delegation of Japanese lawmakers are all set to visit Taiwan next week. Few months ago, when US Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan, China criticised the visit, calling it a "provocation". According to Channel News Asia, the Japanese delegation will be a parliamentary delegation, which will constitute members of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). They will land in Japan on Monday and meet with the Taiwanese President Tsai-ing-Wen.

The delegation will reportedly stay in Taiwan for four days, according to Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The delegation will be led by Hiroshige Seko. He serves as secretary general of Liberal Democratic Party in the Japanese Diet's House of Councillors. Other than the former Trade Minister Seko, the delegation will include 11 members of the Liberal Democratic Party faction led by Shinzo Abe. They will pay respects to former Taiwan President Lee Teng-hui at a military cemetery in New Taipei, where he is buried, and visit a memorial to Shinzo Abe in Kaohsiung. The visit is intended to demonstrate the close friendship between Taiwan and Japan and to encourage further bilateral cooperation. Taiwan and Japan have strong economic and social ties, and the Taiwanese government is looking forward to direct interactions with the Japanese delegation.

Japan does not formally recognise Taiwan

Taiwan is not formally recognised as an independent nation by many countries, including Japan, which maintains diplomatic relations with the Chinese government in Beijing. This is a result of the "One China" policy. The "One China" policy refers to the diplomatic position that many countries, including the United States, have adopted towards the issue of Taiwan. The policy acknowledges that the Chinese government views Taiwan as a part of China, and therefore, these countries do not formally recognize Taiwan as an independent nation. They also maintain diplomatic relations with the Chinese government in Beijing, rather than with the Taiwanese government in Taipei. The policy is often seen as a way to avoid angering either side in the Taiwan Strait and to maintain good relations with both the Chinese government and Taiwan.