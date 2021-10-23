China: Four Dead, Three Injured In Chemical Plant Explosion In Inner Mongolia

Chinese local authorities reported a sudden chemical explosion in northern China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on Friday, October 22. A total of four people have been reported dead and three others were severely injured in the blast. The tragic incident took place at around 11:00 pm inside a workshop of a chemical plant in Bayan Obo industrial park in Alxa League (prefecture).

Fire department officials dozed off the fire in the early hours of Saturday. The police have started an investigation into the matter and the legal representative of the firm has been booked by security officials. Meanwhile, local authorities have also asked to stop all the production work going on at the chemical company until further notice. Notably, the regional government has formed an investigation team to find out the root cause behind the explosion.

In another tragic incident, as many as four people were reported dead along with 47 others injured after a blast took place at a restaurant in the northeastern Chinese city of Shenyang on Thursday, October 21, reported the local authorities of China. The explosion occurred in a residential area, said the authorities. While all the injured were admitted to the hospital, a large number of security officials were deployed at the scene and the investigation is going on.

The Chinese government is replacing the traditional infrastructure with modern technology, including gas lines used in industries. In a decade, the country has reported several explosion cases that have claimed the lives of many workers. Earlier, in June, a massive explosion was reported in a residential area in the central city of Shiyan that killed a total of 25 people, Chinese media reported. Among other accidents in China, the worst accident was a massive explosion that took place in 2015 at a chemical warehouse in the port city of Tianjin that claimed the lives of 173 people, including firefighters and police officers.

