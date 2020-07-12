China Frees Law Professor Detained For Criticising Xi Jinping After Six Days: Reports

Law Professor in Beijing who had been publicly criticising Chinese President Xi Jinping was released on July 12 after being detained for at least six days, his friends have informed. According to international media reports, a constitutional law professor at the Tsinghua University Xu Zhangrun has returned to his home on July 12. However, he is still under surveillance and has not been permitted to speak about the events that took place in recent days. One of Xu’s friends, who remained anonymous told Reuters. Moreover, media calls to Chinese law enforcement officers as well as the Tsinghua University have been declined as of now.

The 57-year-old legal scholar came under the spotlight back in July 2018 for condemning the removal of the two-term limit for the country’s leader that allowed Xi to acquire the office beyond his second term. As per the text message that was circulated among Xu’s friends and is even seen by an international media agency, the law professor was detained from his house in the city on July 6 by a police force of more than 20 law enforcement officers. Moreover, as per reports, his house was searched and Xu’s computer was taken into custody.

Police cited other crimes for Xu’s detention

According to Xu’s friends, the Beijing police has told the professor’s wife that the reason for her husband’s detention is allegedly soliciting prostitution during a trip to Chengdu. However, two of the professor’s friends has rejected the accusations by the police as character assassination. Since 2018, Xu has been writing articles criticising other members of the ruling Chinese Communist Party. While the Asian superpower was being heavily scrutinised at the peak of the coronavirus outbreak, Xu had even written an article that called for freedom of speech.

The United States also took the instance of Xu’s detention to lash out on China. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo attacked the CCP and said on July 8 that the country “fears its own people’s free-thinking more than any foreign foe”. The two countries have been at odds over a range of issues and freedom of speech has topped the disagreement since China proceeded with the controversial national security law on Hong Kong. US Secretary of State had said that the US is “deeply troubled” to know about Xu’s detention and had called for his release.

"As with all unelected, communist regimes, Beijing fears its own people's free-thinking more than any foreign foe. We were deeply troubled to learn this week that the CCP detained Xu Zhangrun for criticizing General Secretary Xi Jinping's repressive regime and the CCP's mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Pompeo. "He should be released. He was simply telling the truth. He should be released as soon as possible," he added.

