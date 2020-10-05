China Frowns Upon US Limiting Immigration Of People Associated With Communist Party

China has expressed displeasure over recent policy guidance issued by the Trump administration regarding inadmissibility based on affiliation with the Chinese Communist Party. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, October 4, Hu Xijin, the editor-in-chief of the Chinese mouthpiece Global Times, said that the latest update by the US Department of Homeland Security (USCIS) keeps “more talents in China” as many “outstanding” professionals are associated with the CCP. In the indirect dig, he also said that non-CPC members now have less interest in immigrating to America.

Many outstanding talents in China are Communist Party members. The decision by the US helps keep more talents in China since it takes out their illusion. Not bad. What’s more, non-CPC members now have much less interest in immigrating to the US. pic.twitter.com/v7DtSZ2Hma — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) October 4, 2020

Xinjin’s tweet comes as the USCIS issued guidance on its policy manual on Friday, October 2 to reject immigration based on membership with CCP “or any other totalitarian party”.

In the official release, USCIS had said that association to such parties is "inconsistent and incompatible" with the 'Naturalisation Oath of Allegiance to the United States of America', which includes pledging to "support and defend the Constitution and laws of the United States".

US accuses China of threatening global economy

Earlier, the United States accused China of threatening the global economy by exploiting natural resources through its One Belt One Road (OBOR) initiative. In a report titled ‘China’s Environmental Abuses Fact Sheet’, the US State Department said that even though the Chinese Communist Party claims of a zero-tolerance policy towards a range of activities, Beijing is the “largest emitter” of the greenhouse gases.

US State Department said, “Beijing is the world’s largest emitter of greenhouse gases; the largest source of marine debris; the worst perpetrators of illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing; and the world’s largest consumer of trafficked wildlife and timber products."

"While the Chinese people have suffered the worst environmental impacts of its actions, Beijing also threatens the global economy and global health by unsustainably exploiting natural resources and exporting its willful disregard for the environment through its One Belt One Road initiative,” the report added.

