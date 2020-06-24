China's Defence Ministry Peddles Precise Opposite Of LAC Events; Claims Galwan Sovereignty

In continuation with its aggressive stance post the LAC standoff, China's Ministry of Defense spokesperson Wu Qian claimed that China had 'full sovereignty' over the Galwan valley and that the responsibility for the Indian-Sino border conflict 'lay entirely' with the Indian side.

The head of the Ministry of Defense Information Bureau claimed that for years China has had sovereignty of the valley and that since April of this year, Indian border forces were trying to build facilities in the region, crossing the line and entering into 'China's territory.' In a series of baseless claims, the Chinese Ministry of Defence stated that amid talks of de-escalation ongoing since June 6, Indian frontline troops invaded the LAC to 'deliberately provoke China'. This comes even as Republic has accessed conclusive proof of the real story being the exact opposite.

"What is shocking is that on the evening of June 15th, the Indian front-line frontier troops openly violated the consensus reached by the two sides, turned their backs, and once again crossed the actual control line to deliberately provoke China. While negotiating on the spot, Chinese officers and soldiers were suddenly violently attacked by the Indian side," read the official statement by the Chinese spokesperson.

He added that the onus of the entire incident was on India for "violating the consensus and unilateral provocation." "The Chinese side requires the Indian side to severely punish the perpetrators and strictly control the frontline troops to ensure that such incidents will not happen again," said the Chinese spokesperson. He also remarked that China hopes to reach an agreement reached through dialogue and negotiation at all levels and work together to ease the situation in the border area to maintain peace.

Meanwhile, Indian sources have stated that the Chinese activity had increased in the Eastern Ladakh area before the Galwan Valley incident and their choppers were spotted as they tried to enter the Indian territory. To counter any such activity by the PLA army, the Armed Forces have deployed Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile System (QRSAM) at the Eastern Ladakh Sector.

In the Corps Commander level talks between India and China at Moldo on Monday, both sides have reached a mutual consensus to disengage in the Eastern Ladakh sector, as per sources.

