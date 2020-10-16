While the Pharmaceutical companies have been attempting to get ahead in the race of therapeutical treatment, China’s Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical, maker of Banlangen, claimed that its medicinal therapy has shown to inhibit COVID-19, and is a new therapeutical treatment against the respiratory disease. Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Holdings Co. touted its herbal medicine as the cure for the COVID-19, China’s Nanfang Daily reported.

Zhong Nanshan, a Chinese pulmonologist and the president of the Chinese Medical Association lauded the Traditional Chinese Folk Medicine (TCM), as extremely effective as he called it encouraging for physicians. The medicine, much like the herb Ban Lan Gen that is increasingly effective against cold and flu, proved to be effective in COVID-19 in-vitro studies. In an event organized at Guangzhou for the launch of the Baiyunshan Banlangen project, the doctor said that the firm was looking to upgrade the product and more research on the properties of the medicinal treatment was being done to effectively use it against the SARS outbreak., according to Nanfang Daily.

Can relieve coronavirus symptoms

US Traditional Chinese Medicine Practitioner, Joe Brady told the Chinese state-run CGTN, that the medicine can relieve the coronavirus symptoms in the patients while the virus was still present in their bodies. As per a separate Hendrik Sybrandy report from the US state of Colorado, the traditional herb therapy had proved to be effective as the modern pharma treatment against the virus. According to Brady, in his clinic, TCM in general which was used for the last several thousand years proved to be a symptom reliever against average cold and flu. Professor David Kroll from Skaggs School of Pharmacy was reported saying that the drug worked quite like the malaria drug Hydroxychloroquine.

While there weren’t many good antivirals in China that are effective against the coronavirus, David said that antiviral herb’s effectiveness was a new hope. "Traditional Chinese medicine remains an alien concept to many in the West. Some put it in the same category as snake oil. Herbs haven't been subjected to the kind of clinical trials that Western drugs have,” medicine practitioner Hendrik Sybrandy reportedly said.

