Gordon Ramsay Violates Coronavirus Rules After His Trip To Attend Son's Ceremony

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay was recently accused of violating the Coronavirus rules after he reached London from the USA. The chef flew from the US last Thursday and reached London’s Heathrow airport. He later reached his home through a helicopter. According to the quarantine rules, Gordon Ramsay was supposed to isolate himself after his return from America.

Gordon Ramsay fails to follow COVID-19 rules

According to a report by Daily Mail, chef Gordon Ramsay flew from the US to London last Thursday and failed to quarantine himself for 14 days as per the government rules. This was revealed when Gordon featured in a few photographs after 24 hours from his arrival, which stated that he did not quarantine himself.

He shared pictures from his son's Marines ceremony. According to the report, a source told the media outlet that the chef only stayed in London for four days before leaving. Gordon attended his son Jack’s Marines ceremony with his wife and their five kids. Their pictures were later posted by Gordon on his social media.

The report also stated that Gordon was visiting the USA to shoot for the third series of his show on the National Geographic channel.

Most of the places worldwide follow a rule of 14-days quarantine during arrivals and only a few are exempted from it. According to the UK quarantine rules, when one arrives in the UK, they need to self-isolate themselves for a period of 14 days. This applies to students as well as visitors.

Here’s what the celebrity chef shared while he was at his son’s Marines ceremony. Take a look at Gordon Ramsay's Instagram post:

He shared two pictures on his Instagram handle and shared how he felt when his son made him proud. In the caption, Gordon Ramsay mentioned that he cannot express how proud he is of his son, Jack Ramsay. He added that his son has made him feel like the proudest father. He later congratulated his son for joining the Marines and felt happy about his son’s achievement. Many of Gordon’s fans rushed to Instagram and wished his son on his big achievement.

