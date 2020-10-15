Paris Goes Under Curfew As Europe Battles Spike In Coronavirus Cases

On October 14, France’s President Emmanuel Macron declared a state of health emergency as he announced a curfew between 9 pm and 6 am in midst of a surge of the second COVID-19 wave in Paris. Restrictions were imposed in at least eight metropolitan areas including—Ile-de-France, Grenoble, Lille, Lyon, Aix-Marseille, Saint Etienne, and Toulouse for up to four weeks to, effective October 17.

In a televised address to the nation, President Emmanuel Macron outlined the new restrictive measures outlined by the France government, indicating that the month-long curfew might as well extend to up to six weeks, depending on the virus’ transmission rate. As many as 19 million residents will be impacted by the new clampdown. “In view of its spread on the national territory, the COVID-19 epidemic constitutes a health disaster endangering, by its nature and its seriousness, the health of the population,” an online statement by the French government read. “It justifies that the state of health emergency be declared so that measures strictly proportional to the health risks incurred and appropriate to the circumstances of time and place can be taken,” it added.

Resurgence was 'worrying'

While he denied the fact that the coronavirus was spreading in France, and all of Europe uncontrollably, President Macron on LIVE TV said that the resurgence was “worrying” and did put mounting pressure on healthcare services as days pass. Citing an average of almost 20,000 fresh cases per day, Macron said that at least 200 critical patients were rushed to the ICU, while as many as 32,000 succumbed in the recent past. In the growing trend, at least 32% of total cases now reported in ER were coronavirus patients, and as the second wave is here, the French government and the health authorities are looking to protect the vulnerable, and not strain the system.

Meanwhile, he called the national lockdown as “disproportionate”, adding, a €135 penalty would be charged from curfew violators. However, no restrictions on public transport were imposed, in private spaces no more than six people were allowed. "We have to act. We need to put a brake on the spread of the virus," Macron said in a live-streamed national address, adding, the country must prepare to “deal” with the virus in 2021.

