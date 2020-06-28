China: Lawmakers Review Draft Of Controversial National Security Bill For Hong Kong

Chinese lawmakers on June 28 reviewed the controversial national security bill for Hong Kong during a meeting held by the standing committee of the National People's Congress (NPC). According to state media Xinhua, the three-day meeting was the second one in June by the NPC's standing committee that usually meets every two months. During the meeting, Shen Chunyao, director of the Legislative Affairs Commission of the NPC's standing committee presented a report on the bill that has sparked protests in Hong Kong. The committee is expected to pass the bill into law before the meeting ends on June 30.

China will have sweeping powers in Hong Kong's internal affairs after the enforcement of the controversial national security law, according to Xinhua News Agency. As per details of the new security law released by Xinhua News Agency, Hong Kong will establish a local national security council with city executive Carrie Lam as its head and an adviser from the mainland. New local police and prosecution units will be set-up to make sure the law is implemented. Beijing-backed Hong Kong's chief executive Carrie Lam will also have the power to appoint judges to hear cases related to the new security law.

Hong Kong protests

Residents of Hong Kong took to streets to protest against the new controversial national security law, that was approved by the National People's Congress in May. The bill has garnered widespread condemnation from governments and business people across the world who argue that the law will further suffocate the remaining freedoms and autonomy enjoyed by the former British colony. Massive protests in Hong Kong began last year after a China-backed extradition bill was put forward by the city's executive. The bill was later withdrawn but protests continued demanding an investigation into police brutality among other things.

