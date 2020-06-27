US Slaps Visa Sanctions On Chinese Officials In Retaliation To Beijing's Hong Kong Policy

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday, June 26 announced restrictions on visas of former and current Chinese Communist Party (CCP) officials in the wake of Beijing's policies in Hong Kong. The sanctions will also apply to the family members of these leaders.

US Sanctions Chinese Officials

President @realDonaldTrump promised to punish the CCP officials responsible for eviscerating Hong Kong’s freedoms. Today, we are taking action to do just that– we've announced visa restrictions on CCP officials responsible for undermining Hong Kong’s autonomy and human rights. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) June 26, 2020

As per the US State Department, the sanctions have been imposed in the light of China's failure in complying with the 1984 Sino-British Joint Declaration, and for undermining human rights and fundamental freedoms in Hong Kong.

"The United States calls on China to honor its commitments and obligations in the Sino-British Joint Declaration – namely that Hong Kong will 'enjoy a high degree of autonomy' and that human rights and fundamental freedoms, including the freedoms of expression and peaceful assembly, will be protected by law and respected by governing authorities in Hong Kong," the US State Department said in a statement.

The order comes three days after the US declared China Central Television, China News Service, the People’s Daily, and the Global Times as 'foreign missions'.

The move does not interfere with these publications' right to publish a particular article but recognises them as Chinese government mouthpieces in order to increase transparency relating to the Communist Party of China and People's Republic of China's media activities in the United States. These publications will, however, have to follow certain rules which are applied to foreign embassies and consulates on US soil.

Earlier this year, USA listed Xinhua News Agency, China Global Television Network, China Radio International, China Daily Distribution Corporation, and Hai Tian Development USA as 'foreign missions', thus identifying nine publications in total as government-owned.

Hong Kong Turmoil

Hong Kong witnessed months-long violent pro-democracy protests against the extradition law which left the city in turmoil before the COVID-19 pandemic took over. The city was handed over by Britain to China in 1997 under the “One Country, Two Systems” agreement and Beijing agreed to provide higher autonomy to the region, including legislative and judicial independence.

However, the latest security law is being seen by critics as a death knell to Hong Kong’s autonomy and US State Secretary Mike Pompeo has already announced that the region no longer warrants special status. On June 15, a senior Chinese official said that China will have jurisdiction over “some extremely rare” national security cases in Hong Kong.

