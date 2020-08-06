China Lodges Solemn Representations To United States Over Official's Visit To Taiwan

After the United States announced its ‘highest level’ visit to Taiwan since 1979, China has lodged solemn representations to the western power regarding the same. According to international media reports, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin on Tuesday, August 5, said that China firmly opposes’ official ties between Washington and Taiwan. He further added that China’s stance on the subject has been ‘consistent and clear’.

“The Taiwan question is the most important and sensitive issue in China-U.S. relations, and the one-China principle is the political foundation of the bilateral relationship,” the Chinese spokesperson was qouted by ANI.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson further urged the US to abide by the one-China principle and the provision of three China-US joint communique. Beijing wants the US to stop all forms of official exchanges with Taiwan and handle the Taiwan-related issue prudently and properly.

The Chinese spokesperson also said that the US should refrain from seeing any wrong signals to ‘Taiwan Independence’ forces which could seriously damage China-US relations as well as peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

Furthermore, Wang Wenbin reiterated that the one-China principle is recognised by the international community and that any attempt to ignore, deny or challenge it all end in failure.

‘Highest level’ visit by US

Meanwhile, US Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar confirmed that he “will visit Taiwan” which, according to the American Institute in Taiwan, is ‘first cabinet member to visit in six years’ and is the ‘highest level’ visit by the US since last five decades.

The US officials’ visit along with a specially planned meet with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen is expected to increase the current friction between two superpowers as China considers Taiwan as its own territory that it can claim with force if necessary.

The United States only maintains unofficial relations with Taiwan in opposition to China, but it is also the most important ally of the island. According to international media reports, even though Washington and Beijing do not agree over several issues such as the South China Sea, technology, security breaches, Taiwan remains to be the key irritant.

(With ANI inputs)

