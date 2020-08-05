US Planning To Ramp Up Arms Sales To India Amid Rising Tensions With China: Report

The United States is reportedly planning to ramp up the arms sales to India, including longer-term weapons systems such as sophisticated armed drones, amid rising border tensions with China. Citing US officials and Congressional aides, Foreign Policy magazine reported the Trump administration is looking to open a new front of tensions between the US and China with new arms sales to India.

During a virtual address on July 22, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told the U.S.-India Business Council that it is important for India and the US to work together given the looming Chinese threat. The top US diplomat openly condemned the “unacceptable behaviour” of China’s military in the recent clashes in Galwan valley.

“It’s important that democracies like ours work together, especially as we see more clearly than ever … the true scope of the challenge posed by the Chinese Communist Party,” he said.

Read: UNSC Sanctions Tehrik-e-Taliban's Noor Wali Mehud; Imposes Travel Ban, Arms Embargo

Read: Russia Accused Of Firing Satellite Weapon, US And UK Concerned Over Space Arms Control

Balancing defence procurements

While India has been open to arms purchase from the United States, it has been trying to maintain a balance in its defence procurement by purchasing weapons from other countries. Russia and France have sold the bulk of its new fighter jets including Sukhoi Su-30MKIs and Rafale jets.

Minister of Foreign Affairs S Jaishankar also addressed the virtual summit where he highlighted the importance of shaping a larger agenda while strengthening bilateral agenda. Jaishankar said that the United States has to learn to work in a more “multipolar world”, with a more plurilateral relationship and go beyond the alliances of the last two generations.

In 2016, the US designated India as a major defence partner and the defence sales have jumped to over $20 billion in 2020. India was also elevated to Strategic Trade Authorization Tier 1 status in 2018, allowing it to receive license-free access to a wide range of military and dual-use technologies regulated by the Department of Commerce. Some of the significant prior defence sales include the MH-60R Seahawk helicopters, the Apache helicopters, and the Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasure.

(With PTI inputs)

Read: Amid Tensions With China, Putin And Trump Discuss Arms Control Issues In Phone Call

Read: 'Trees For Gun' Initiative Rolled Out In Patiala; Arms Licence Seekers Must Plant Trees