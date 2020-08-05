US Announces 'highest Level' Visit To Taiwan Since 1979 Amid Rising Tensions With China

Amid soaring tensions between the United States and China, the US has announced its ‘highest level’ visit to Taiwan since 1979 on August 5 that is expected to anger the Asian superpower. While the US and China remain at odds over a spectrum of issues running from response to coronavirus outbreak to Beijing’s territorial developments, US Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar confirmed that he “will visit Taiwan” that according to the American Institute in Taiwan is ‘first cabinet member to visit in six years’ and is the ‘highest level’ visit by the US since last five decades.

The American officials’ visit along with a specially planned meet with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen is expected to increase the current friction between two superpowers because China considers Taiwan as its own territory that it can claim with force if necessary. According to international media reports, even though Washington and Beijing do not agree over several issues such as the South China Sea, technology, security breaches, the key irritant still remains Taiwan.

The United States only maintains unofficial relations with Taiwan in opposition to China, but it is also the most important ally of the island. Taiwan’s foreign ministry has reportedly confirmed the trip and said that Azar would also have a meet with the island’s foreign and health ministers. Calling US Health and Human Services Secretary as ‘long-time staunch friend of Taiwan’, the ministry said that there is an ample of evidence of the solid foundation of mutual trust between both nations. The US had shifted diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to China in 1979 and remains the biggest supplier of arms to the island.

We look forward to welcoming @SecAzar & the @HHSGov delegation. This is the highest level visit by a U.S. Cabinet official since 1979! #Taiwan & the #US are like-minded partners cooperating closely in combating #Coronavirus & promoting freedom, democracy & human rights worldwide. https://t.co/v3K19n1znE — 外交部 Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ROC (Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MOFA_Taiwan) August 5, 2020

Visit most-likely scheduled for next week

According to the American Institute in Taiwan, Azar would be discussing the COVID-91, global health and Taiwan’s rile as a supplier of medical equipment and technology. Reports have also suggested that the visit will most likely be scheduled for next week but AIT has said that entire detail of the visit would be disclosed later. Azar would be the first United states HHS Secretary to visit Taiwan and also the first Cabinet member to visit in six years. The last cabinet member to have visited the island was then-Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Gina McCarthy.

“Taiwan has been a model of transparency and cooperation in global health during the COVID-19 pandemic and long before it,” Azar said in the AIT statement. “This trip represents an opportunity to strengthen our economic and public health cooperation with Taiwan, especially as the United States and other countries work to strengthen and diversify our sources for crucial medical products.”

