Donald Trump Hints At Closing More Chinese Embassies After US Shuts Down Houston Consulate

After Washington on Wednesday ordered the closure of the Chinese consulate in Houston, United States President Donald Trump said that his administration does not rule out closing additional Chinese diplomatic missions in the country. America's decision came hours after Houston police and firefighters descended on the Houston consulate following witness reports that papers were being burned outside in open containers, the Houston Chronicle and two local TV stations reported, citing local police.

'I wonder what that is all about'

"As far as closing additional embassies, it's always possible. We thought there was a fire in the one we did close, I guess they were burning documents and papers. I wonder what that is all about," Trump said during a daily press briefing at the White House when asked if he planned to close more Chinese diplomatic missions in the country.

The US State Department accused China saying that it engaged for years in massive illegal spying and influence operations in the US. Regarding the same, State Secretary Mike Pompeo said, "It's not just American intellectual property been stolen, it's been European intellectual property too, causing hundreds - costing hundreds of thousands of jobs, good jobs for hard-working people all across Europe and America stolen by the Chinese Communist Party."

"We are setting out clear expectations for how the Chinese Communist Party is going to behave, and when they do not, we are going to take actions that protect the American people, protect our security, our national security, and also protect our economy and jobs. That's the actions that you're seeing taken by President Trump. We will continue to engage in those," Pompeo told reporters further.

'China would take necessary countermeasures'

Reacting strongly to the US move, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin termed it as an "unprecedented escalation and warned retaliatory measures. "China demands the US revoke the wrong decision. If the US went ahead, China would take necessary countermeasures, he warned. Wang also said the Chinese embassy and consulates in the US had received both explosives and death threats recently.

On Tuesday, the US Department of Justice convicted two Chinese nationals of spying charges for targeting computer networks of biotech firms around the world working on coronavirus vaccines, technology and treatments. Relations between the US and China have worsened in recent times over a range of issues.

