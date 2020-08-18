China May Double Its Fleet Of Destroyers In Next Five Years: Report

A report claims that the Chinese military will double the number of destroyers it owns in the next five years from its current fleet of 20 to 39. According to news agency ANI, the report claims that the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) is expected to own 39 modern destroyers by the end of 2025, which is nearly double from its current fleet of 20. As per the report, the Chinese Navy currently operates 20 modern aegis-type destroyer and 11 older non-aegis-type destroyers. Out of the 20 modern aegis-type destroyers, 13 are Type 052Ds, six are Type 052Cs, and one lead Type 055.

China is rapidly modernising its military might with some reports suggesting that is also developing a newer aircraft carrier. As per reports, China recently surpassed the United States, which is the world's most powerful military, to operate 360 ships as opposed to the latter's 297 operational ships. According to a United States Congressional report, China will have 400 vessels and at least three aircraft carriers. The recent report about the PLAN destroyer says that China Type 055 is one of the stealthiest destroyers in the world, comparing its might with the United States' USS Zumwalt destroyer.

China's relations with neighbours

The United States, including other major powers in the world, are worried about China's increasing military might as its behaviour with its neighbours and in the South China Sea is deteriorating day by day. China is building artificial islands in the South China Sea in order to lay its claim to the mineral-rich maritime area. China is also having trouble with its Himalayan neighbours to the west, mainly India and Bhutan and to its maritime neighbour in the east, which is Japan.

(With inputs from ANI)

