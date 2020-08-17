China: World's Oldest Captive Panda Celebrates 38th Birthday With Customised Cake

World’s oldest captive panda, on August 16, celebrated her birthday at a zoo in China’s Chongqing Municipality. Named Xinxing, the celebrity panda turned 38 and to mark the occasion, the zoo organized a birthday party. The special birthday party which was attended by over 100 people also featured a customized cake for the animal.

According to Xinhua news agency, the birthday cake was covered with fruits and vegetable loved by the species including Bamboo shoots, carrots, and watermelons. The “granny” panda, racked up hundreds of wishes online after photographs and videos from the celebration went viral on the internet. As per experts, her current age is equivalent to a human age of 110 years.

#OnThisDay Xingxing, the world's oldest living giant #panda, celebrates her 38th birthday at Chongqing Zoo!



Her treat? A "cake" of fruit & bamboo.



Dear Xingxing, happy birthday!🥳🎂#China pic.twitter.com/744Kor5qQn — ZouYue (@ZouYueTweets) August 16, 2020

Another birthday panda is XinXing at ChongQing Zoo, China! She became 38, human 114 years old. She's the oldest captive panda in the world! Today I digged up this 2018 movie to show you how she eats.👍 Looking at XinXing eating, I feel eating is the most important for health😊 — 知路パンダ旅 (@zhiluniannian) August 16, 2020

only about 800 years old in dog years ! — Eric ! (@healthyscratch) August 17, 2020

Happy birthday!!!!!🐼🐼🐼🐼🐼 — MARION ADDLEBOURNE ANJALI KITANA (@addlebourne) August 17, 2020

🤍🖤 🐼 — Linda Santangelo (@Lindasantangel1) August 17, 2020

As per reports, Xinxing was born in 1982 in the wild of Baoxing County of Sichuan Province, where species were first discovered in 1869. She was then transported to the Chongqing Zoo at the age of one. Zoo officials revealed that her offspring are spread across China and in other countries and regions including the United States, Canada and Japan. Medics have said that the panda was currently in good health, but gets occasional attacks of hypertension.

Read: Giant Panda Could Give Birth To Cub In Days

Read: Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Add New Member To Their Clan; 'Panda' Joins Family Portrait

'Panda-monium'

This comes as a video of the birthday celebration of 18 pandas in China is making social media erupt with joy over and is making netizens familiar with the term 'Panda-monium'. The staff put in their best efforts to organize a grand party for the pandas replete with food, toys, streamers and everything else to the pandas heart's content. The celebration attracted a large number of visitors who could not help but express their happiness and excitement upon witnessing so many pandas together for the first time."This is the first time I've seen so many pandas in one place together. It's also my first time to see so many baby pandas," a visitor at the research base said.

Read: Missing Red Panda 'is Home Safe And Sound', Here's How It Was Brought Back

Read: Panda-monium: 18 Pandas Celebrate Their First Birthday Together In A Party Like No Other