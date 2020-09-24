China Mouthpiece Tries Justifying Why Its Soldiers Are Sobbing While Going To India Border

Amid the tensions between India and China along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh, a video has surfaced on social media in which a group of young People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers are seen crying while allegedly heading towards the India-China border at Ladakh to face the Indian Army.

On September 20, Pakistani comedian Zaid Hamid posted a video on Facebook, wherein several PLA recruits are seen crying on a bus as they are being transferred to the border area in Ladakh. The troops are struggling to sing the words to the PLA song "Green Flowers in the Army", Taiwan News reported.

'We Pakistani support you China'

Hamid then wrote that China's one-child policy is "seriously hurting the motivation level of our Chinese brothers." He added, "We Pakistani support you China. Stay Brave." Although Pakistan is an 'all-weather' ally of China, Hamid appeared to be mocking the soldiers.

According to Taiwan News, the video was originally posted on the WeChat page of Fuyang City Weekly, before it was removed. The original footage shows 10 new troops from Fuyang City's Yingzhou district in Anhui province of China. All the fresh recruits were reportedly college students and five of them had "proactively volunteered to serve in Tibet," which borders the Ladakh region, where the standoff between Indian and Chinese armies took place at Galwan valley in June.

Chinese mouthpiece slams Taiwanese media

The video was reportedly shot at Fuyang Railway Station while the troops were preparing to head to a military camp in Hebei province, according to Taiwan News. Chinese netizen who goes by the handle @waynescene reposted the video on Sunday and wrote "They were told that they would be going to the front lines after they got on the bus. The cannon fodder are crying!"

According to Chinese Communist Party's mouthpiece Global Times – “At that time, they were bidding farewell to their parents and sang the famous military song ‘Green Flowers in the Army’, and they sang ‘Go home when you celebrate your work’, completely contrary to the mood created by Taiwanese media.”

The report added that though the Taiwanese media report “tried to use all kinds of explicit hints to shape the image of the PLA fighters being ‘afraid of war’, when describing all the key information, the author used vague terms such as ‘reported’ and ‘probable’, which seemed very guilty.”

(With agency inputs)