China Plane Crash: Pilots Of Doomed Flight Didn't Respond To Repeated Calls Reveals Report

In the air disaster of China Eastern flight 5735, a report revealed that the pilots and nine crew members of the crashed plane failed to respond to numerous contact from Chinese air-traffic controllers after the engineering lost control and the aircraft headed for a free fall. In a press conference on March 22, authorities mentioned that they received no response to incessant calls and that the doomed plane disappeared from radar at 2:23 pm local time, three minutes since the nosedive commenced at a baffling 29,000 feet.

China's Civil Aviation Administration's Zhu Tao also said that despite a first entire day of looking for shreds of evidence at the crash site, the officials have failed to point out the cause of the flight's steep descent on Monday. Also, Tao reasoned that the ongoing investigation into the Boeing 737-800 NG plane's wreckage will be a difficult one as the impact is devastating, given the terrain is hilly in the probe zone.

China Eastern Flight 5735 black box still missing

Further, the officials brought to the fore that the aircraft's black boxes and orange-coloured voice/data recorders are yet to be located, as per Chinese state-affiliated media. Understandably so, a full-fledged search operation is underway and Tao iterated that officials will continue to collect evidence in a bid to establish the correct understanding of the cause of the crash of the plane carrying 132 people.

While experts have voiced their astonishment about the plane crashing from the aforementioned height, the Chinese officials have said that it was too early to jump to conclusions in relation to the cause. Also, the Chinese aviation administration has directed a clear two-week safety review while the entity China Eastern ordered to ground its fleet of Boeing 737-00.

China Eastern plane crash

On Monday, March 21 China Eastern flight 5735, carrying 132 people, crashed near Wuzhou in southern China. After the mishap and owing to no evidence, all passengers and nine crew members of the flight are presumed dead as no evidence or trail has been traced, so far. Reports suggest that due to failure in engineering and exhaustive loss of control, the aircraft headed for a nosedive i.e. at the speed of sound before it slammed into the hilly terrain of the Guangxi region.

It is pertinent to mention that the aircraft entity clarified that the pilot and members on board were fit and under no undue influence of intoxication before boarding. While a report indicated that the aeroplane plunged at the speed of sound, several experts are puzzled over China Eastern flight 5735's nosedive from 29,000 feet.

In the aftermath of the crash, the mountain around the site caught massive fire due to the dense forest surrounding it. Visuals of the fire took the internet by storm. The same can be viewed here: