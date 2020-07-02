'UK Has No Sovereignty Over Hong Kong': China Issues Fiery Rant After PM Johnson's Remarks

China on Thursday has responded to UK PM Boris Johnson's accusations where he held Beijing in "clear and serious breach" of the Sino-British agreement under which Hong Kong had been handed over to the Chinese government - an event that is witnessing an anniversary on Thursday. Chinese Ambassador to UK Lui Xiaoming met with Foreign Office's permanent under-secretary Sir Simon McDonald after he was summoned and he categorically rejected UK’s 'unwarranted accusations' against national security law for Hong Kong SAR and stated China’s solemn position.

'Stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs'

According to an official statement, Liu said, the recent remarks by the UK side on the national security law for Hong Kong SAR are "irresponsible and unwarranted." adding, it is China's central government that is responsible for upholding national security.

"The national security law is timely, necessary and reasonable. This is the fundamental solution that will end the chaos and restore order in Hong Kong. It targets a few criminals but protects the majority of HK people," he added.

The statement says the core content of the Sino-British Joint Declaration is to make sure that Hong Kong returns to China. "Not a single word or paragraph in the Joint Declaration gives the UK any responsibility over Hong Kong after its handover. The UK has no sovereignty, jurisdiction or right of supervision over Hong Kong after the handover," it said.

"Hong Kong is a special administrative region of China. Its affairs are purely China’s internal affairs and brook no external interference. The Chinese side urges the UK side to immediately stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs, which are internal affairs of China," Beijing said in its response slamming Britain.

'A clear and serious breach'

Addressing the Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, Boris Johnson said that China's new National Security Law is a threat to the rights and freedom of the region and in direct conflict with Hong Kong Basic Law.

"We stand for rules and obligations and we think that is the soundest basis of our international relations. The enactment and the imposition of this National Security Law constitutes a clear and serious breach of the Sino-British Joint Declaration. It violates Hong Kong's high degree of autonomy and is in direct conflict with Hong Kong Basic Law," he said.

"The law also threatens the freedoms and rights protected by the Joint Declaration. We made clear that if China continued down this path, we would introduce a new route for those with British National (Overseas) status to enter the UK, granting them limited leave to remain with the ability to live and work in the UK and thereafter to apply for citizenship. And, that is precisely what we will do now," he added.

Jinping signs new security law

China's central government on Tuesday night imposed a national security law, stripping the city of its autonomy and precious civil, social freedoms, cementing Beijing's authoritarian rule over the territory. Xi Jinping signed the legislation soon after Chinese lawmakers voted unanimously to adopt the Law of the People's Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR).

