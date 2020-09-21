Video Shows China's Simulated Attack On US Air Force Base In Guam: Report

The Chinese Air Force on September 19 reportedly released a video showing its H-6 bombers carrying out a simulated attack on the United States Air Force base in Guam. The video reportedly posted by the People's Liberation Army (PLA) on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, shows H-6 bombers leaving a desert base from China and attacking what appears to be Andersen Air Force base in Guam, the US military's most important airbase west of Hawaii.

In the video shared on Twitter, Chinese pilots can be seen taking off from a base in China in a nuclear-capable H-6 bomber accompanied by two other fighter jets to provide security to the strategic plane. The video with a thriller movie-like background music shows a Chinese pilot deploying a missile at a runway of a seaside air force base. The satellite imagery of the runway shown looks exactly like the layout of the US' Andersen Air Force base in Guam. After the simulated attack, the planes return back to the Chinese military's base and six pilots walk on in style posing for the camera.

China's provocations

The H-6 was involved in the latest violation of the median line by the Chinese air force near the Taiwan strait, according to Taiwan's Defence Ministry. The violation took place on the day when a top US diplomat was visiting the self-governed island. China has long protested the growing partnership between the United States and Taiwan, which it sees as a threat to its influence in the region. China claims Taiwan as its own territory and accuses the US of not adhering to the 'One China' policy by selling arms to Taipei. The US, however, says that it only supports Taiwan militarily so that peace and stability could be maintained in the Indo-Pacific.

