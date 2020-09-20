Taiwan President Dubs China As 'threat To The Region' Following Aerial Drill

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, on September 20, denounced Chinese fighter jets crossing the median line and said that the action proves that Beijing is a threat to the entire region. She further said China’s decision to hover its aircraft above the island has revealed the true intentions of Beijing. On September 18 and 19, several Chinese aircraft cross the midline in the Taiwanese straight and entered the air defence identification zone in Taiwan.

“I believe these activities are no help to China’s international image, and what’s more have put Taiwan’s people even more on their guard, understanding even better the true nature of the Chinese Communist regime,” the president told press reporters.

In addition, she also asserted that ‘other nations’ in the region have a better knowledge of the Chinese threat. Ing-wen, who had recently opened the country for Hong Kong protesters, also warned that the “Chinese Communists must restrain themselves, and not provoke.”

As per British Herald, all the Chinese drills took place during the visit of American Economics Affairs minister Keith Krach to Taiwan. Soon after the drill on September 18, an undeterred Beijing announced that its would continue to conduct military drills near Taian strait and slammed the collision between US and island.

China's rare incursion

China on September 18 ventured across the median line of the Taiwan strait in a rare incursion as a top United States diplomat visited the self-governed island. According to a statement by Taiwan's Defence Ministry, at least 18 Chinese aircraft, including fighter jets and bombers crossed the median line on Friday morning. The latest violation by the Chinese side came as US Undersecretary of State Keith Krach visited Taiwan for the nation's former President Lee Teng-hui's funeral.

China claims Taiwan as its own territory and is particularly upset, as well as concerned about the growing relations between Taipei and Washington. According to the US Department of Defence, China had not crossed the median line of the Taiwan strait for two decades from 1999 to 2019. However, last year in March, Beijing for the first time in many years manoeuvred across the line and since then there have been many instances of such violations by the Communist state.

