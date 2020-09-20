China's 'double Standards' Exposed As It Threatens Taiwan While Claiming 'peace In DNA'

The Chinese Communist Party's mouthpiece published a threatening editorial piece against Taiwan on September 17, the same day when China released a white paper announcing the participation of the country's armed forces in UN peacekeeping missions. The editorial published in the Global Times warned of military action against Taiwan if it tries to move forward with any political decision on the self-governed island's independence.

The Global Times wrote that China has gained experience in attacking Taiwan and its key military systems by conducting a series of exercises near the strait. It further added that Taiwan does not have the capability of confronting a modern military attack and thus the independence is a dead end. On the other hand, the Chinese government in the white paper said, 'for millennia, peace has been in the veins and the DNA of the Chinese nation.

China crosses median line of Taiwan strait

The Chinese army on September 18 ventured across the median line of the Taiwan strait as a top United States diplomat was on a visit to the island nation. According to a statement by Taiwan's Defence Ministry, at least 18 Chinese aircraft, including fighter jets and bombers crossed the median line on Friday morning. China claims Taiwan as its own territory and doesn't want any country to keep formal ties with Taipei.

China has on several occasions expressed its willingness to annex Taiwan by force using its military might. The international community, including the United States, wants peace and stability in the region because trillions of dollars worth of goods pass through the South China Sea every year. The United States supply the island nation with arms and weapons and also conducts its own military drills to supposedly keep the status quo maintained, which in turn upsets the draconian Chinese Communist government very much.

(With inputs from ANI)