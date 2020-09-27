Bihar: Ex-DGP Gupteshwar Pandey Joins JDU At CM Nitish Kumar's Residence Ahead Of Polls

Ending days of speculation, former Bihar Director-General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey formally joined the ruling Janata Dal (United) at the residence of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna on Sunday. Pandey, who recently took voluntary retirement from the service, is widely expected to contest the upcoming Assembly election.

Speaking to media, Pandey said he was called by the CM and asked to join JDU and will take up any task from the party. "I was called by CM himself and asked to join (JDU). Whatever the party asks me to do, I will do. I don't understand politics. I am a simple person who has spent his time working for the downtrodden section of society," he said.

Former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey, who recently took VRS, joins JD(U) at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's residence in Patna. pic.twitter.com/jtVtl6eA1U — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2020

The Bihar ex-DGP came into limelight after he played a key role in the Bihar Police investigation in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, wherein he took on the Mumbai Police and the Maharashtra government for allegedly blocking the Bihar Police investigation when the team was in Mumbai. Pandey had alleged that Mumbai Police was not fair in investigating the late actor's death. Earlier, Pandey had taken premature retirement to contest the Lok Sabha elections in 2009, but later the state government did not accept his VRS application and reinstated him in the service.

The Election Commission of India on Friday announced the date for the upcoming Bihar Assembly election. The 243-member legislative assembly will be held in three phases — the first phase on October 28, the second on November 3, and the third on November 7, while the counting of votes and results declaration will be held on November 10.

Tribute video ahead of political plunge

In a tribute to Gupteshwar Pandey, a former Bigg Boss contestant released a musical composition glorifying the top Bihar cop’s sense of duty and valour. In the footage that emerged, Pandey is being hailed as 'Robin Hood Pandey' of Bihar, a reference to the dedicated and valiant police officer in Bollywood flick Dabang. With the comparison of his tenure to the likeness of 'Robin Hood Pandey', the music video describes the officer’s lifestyle, his principles, and his relentless efforts to get to the bottom of Sushant Singh Rajput’s case.

Lyricists and composer Deepak Thakur, weaved various aspects of the ex-DGP’s persona in words, acknowledging the cop’s tireless chase for justice and his willingness to come to grips with facts in Rajput’s complicated alleged murder mystery. The foot-tapping tune streamlines DGP Gupteshwar Pandey’s trustworthy posture, his exasperation for malpractices as he pushed for the CBI inquiry into the actor’s case, honouring the cries of Rajput’s vast fanbase.

