China Reports 293 COVID-related Deaths In June, Major Spike In Recent Months

China reported the death of at least 239 people from the deadly COVID-19 pandemic in the month of June. The figure marked a significant uptick months after the Xi Jinping administration lifted most of the restrictions imposed during the pandemic. The figures were released by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday.

The body had reported 164 deaths in May and none at all in the month of March and April. While the Chinese health officials said that the figures are alarming, they did not say whether they expect this trend to continue. The body also did not suggest if they would recommend restoring preventive measures in the country. In the report, the CDC said that two of the deaths in June were from respiratory failure which was caused by the infection. The body made it clear that the rest of the cases involved underlying conditions. These conditions include diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure and other chronic illnesses.

Experts remain suspicious

According to ABC News, the experts estimated that the figure is undermining the actual death toll and many hundreds and thousands of people may have died in the deadly pandemic in China. In early 2020, China employed the draconian “zero-COVID” containment strategy. Under this, the Chinese Communist Party started employing strict lockdowns, quarantines, border closures and compulsory mass testing. However, the measures were lifted abruptly in December due to a rare instance of nationwide protests. This led to a final surge in cases in which about 60,000 people died, according to the official toll. The death toll peaked again in January and February this year, hitting a high of 4,273 on Jan, 4, but then declined gradually to zero on Feb. 23, according to the Chinese CDC. According to ABC, on January 3, 2020, and July 5, 2023, China reported a whopping 99,292,081 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 121,490 deaths to the World Health Organization.