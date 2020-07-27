COVID-19: China Reports Highest Daily Domestic Infections Since March With 61 New Cases

According to reports, China reports 61 new coronavirus cases, after reporting 46 cases just a day earlier. This is the most since March 6 when 75 new cases were reported. Out of the 61 new cases reported, 57 cases are of domestic transmission.

Maximum of these new cases were seen to come out from the western region of Xinjiang. Marking the fifth day of new cases, Liaoning also reported 14 new cases. For the first time since May, Jilim reported two new cases. This was because of people travelling from Liaoning.

Read: After Houston, China May Ask US To Close A Consulate As Countermeasure: Report

Fear of second wave in China

As per July 28, China had 83,891 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, out of which 4,634 people have died. 44 new asymptomatic patients have also been reported. The maximum number of cases are in Hubei, followed by Guangdong Province and Henan. This is the highest surge reported in coronavirus cases in China since April. Most of the cases found are domestic cases. There are clusters found in several places contributing to the fear of a second wave. However, four infections reported as per July 27 had an overseas background.

Read: NASA Astronomers Spot China's Mars Bound Tianwen-1 While Mapping Large Patches Of Sky

According to reports, Chinese authorities have come out with the decision of conducting mass testing in the port city of Dalian. To cope up with the second wave of virus, a second wave of mass testing was launched in Xinjiang’s Urumqi on July 26. This was done to find out people who had tested false negatives in the earlier tests. The outbreaks have come as a result of the Chinese Super League football tournament, which began on July 25, after being postponed for a while. People in both the regions- Dalian and Urumqi have been placed under a lockdown.

Read: India-China Finish Disengagement At Patrol Points 14, 15 & 17-A; Pangong Tso Next: Sources

Also Read: US Break-in To China's Houston Consulate 'no Different From Burglary': China Lashes Out

(Image Credits: Unsplash)