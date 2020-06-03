China Responds To Britain Over Hong Kong Issue, Urges It To 'step Back'

China has responded to the United Kingdom Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab's remarks on Hong Kong in the British Parliament on June 2. Dominic Raab said to the Parliament that China's authoritarian national security law undermines 'one country, two systems' policy. Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian on June 3 responded to Raab's comment saying that we urge the UK to “step back”, reject the Cold-War mindset and the colonial mentality, recognize and respect the fact that Hong Kong has already returned to China as a special administrative region.

"The national security legislation for Hong Kong is an essential step to safeguard national sovereignty, unity, territorial integrity and the foundation of “one country, two systems”. It is aimed to better implement “one country, two systems”. Only when national security is ensured can “one country, two systems” and Hong Kong’s stability and prosperity be guaranteed. The UK’s historical link with Hong Kong arises from the period of invasion, colonialism, and unequal treaties. The UK flagrantly claims that the Hong Kong-related legislation is “authoritarian”.

"Well, this is precisely the word to describe its colonial rule in Hong Kong," Zhao said in a daily press briefing on Wednesday.

UK-China tensions

The war of words came after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the United Kingdom will give millions of visas to Hong Kongers and may possibly push towards giving citizenships if China continues with the national security law. The United Kingdom along with the United States attacked China and raised the Hong Kong issue informally during the UN Security Council meeting behind closed doors. However, the discussion on Hong Kong was rejected by other members of the UNSC as it was not on the official agenda of the day.

