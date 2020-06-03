Hong Kong Leader Says China Will Not Back Down On Its New Security Law

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has said on June 3 that China is not going to give up the new controversial security bill which according to other world leaders puts former British colony’s autonomy in danger. Even as the UK has stepped up the criticism for the new legislation introduced in the Chinese parliament, Hong Kong’s pro-Beijing leader was accompanied by the city’s justice secretary Teresa Cheng and security secretary John Lee left for the mainland to discuss the new law.

This came after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that Britain will not abandon Hong Kong citizens if China goes ahead and imposes the national security law even if it conflicts with its international obligations under a 1984 accord. Meanwhile, Lam also blasted the leaders from foreign nations for criticising China’s move on Hong Kong to strengthen its control and even accused the leaders of showcasing “blatant double standards”. According to the city’s leader, China has the same right as the United States and Britain to practice legislation that would protect the city’s national security.

“I can only say that the international community and some of the foreign governments have been adopting blatant double standards in dealing with this matter and commenting on this matter,” Lam said.

Read - Hong Kong Lawmakers To Resume Debate On Controversial National Anthem Bill

“It is within the legitimate jurisdiction of any country to enact laws to protect and safeguard national security. The US is no exception. The UK is no exception,” Lam said. “So why should they object, resist or even condemn and take their sanctions against Hong Kong and the People’s Republic of China for taking similar actions?”

Read - Hong Kong Activist Calls For Opposition To Security Law

US, UK urge the UN to take action

Earlier, the US and UK had urged the United Nations to address the “serious concerns” of China’s move on Hong Kong’s autonomy. According to an international media agency, while China warned the 27 members of the UN Security Council against “interference” in Hong Kong, American and Britain tried to pressurize the peace-making body to take steps. This came just days after the UK, Canada and Australia jointly raised ‘deep concerns’ over China’s new security law that endangers Hong Kong’s autonomy.

Read - UK's Johnson Pledges To Let In Hong Kong Citizens If Needed

Read - China's Security Law On Hong Kong May Push UK To Change Immigration Rules: Boris Johnson

(With AP inputs)

Image Source: AP