China: 29 People Killed, Dozens Injured As Restaurant Collapses In Shanxi Province

On August 30, rescue efforts came to an end at two-story restaurants in a northern Chinese village that collapsed during the 80th birthday celebration of local residents, according to authorities this accident killed 29 people. The Ministry of Emergency Management said another 28 people were injured, seven of them are in serious condition. This accident took place on August 29, in Shanxi Province's Xiangfan county, which is about 400 miles (630 km) southwest of capital Beijing.

There was no immediate word on what caused the collapse or on the fate of the birthday guest and other celebrants. Hundreds of rescue workers using sniffer dogs, cranes, and high-tech sensors had searched the rubble, lifting slabs of concrete in hopes of freeing survivors.

#UPDATE: Rescue work finished early Sunday with 57 people pulled from the debris, of whom 29 are dead, 21 are injured and 7 are in critical condition after a restaurant collapsed Saturday in Linfen, north China's Shanxi Province. pic.twitter.com/5zMcE64IXi — People's Daily, China (@PDChina) August 30, 2020

According to a report by a newspaper, the building collapsed at 9:40 a.m. on August 29. It said the Cabinet’s Work Safety Commission would oversee the investigation into the accident’s cause. The region, where the accident took place lies in the heart of China’s coal country, where thousands of miners have died in explosions, collapses, and floods over the years.

59 people rescued

According to the local Chinese media, 65 armed police personnel, 70 fire commanders, 150 public security personnel, 17 Tianlong rescue teams, 69 blue sky rescue teams, 90 militiamen, and over 200 rescuers from villages were deployed at the incident location in Xiangfan County to rescue people. A total of 59 people was pulled out from the debris of the two-story collapsed restaurant. Until now, 29 people have lost their lives, 7 people are in critical condition and 21 people have endured minor injuries. The cause of the restaurant collapse is currently being investigated.

Restaurant collapsed on Saturday, killing 17 people in Linfen city of N China's Shanxi. Emergency rescue work is undergoing. 45 people have been rescued. pic.twitter.com/k0T2UTBevs — People's Daily, China (@PDChina) August 29, 2020

(With inputs from AP)

