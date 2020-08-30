China & Pak Attending, Subramanian Swamy Backs India Skipping Russia Military Exercise

After India on Saturday announced that it is withdrawing from a multilateral military exercise in Russia next month, a week after confirming its participation in the exercise that is also expected to be attended by the Chinese and Pakistani troops, BJP leader Dr Subramanian Swamy has praised the country's decision.

'We cannot dilute our anger at China'

Taking to Twitter, the Rajya Sabha MP said, "Good that India has withdrawn from the military exercise in Russia where China is to participate." He added that India cannot dilute its anger at China crossing the mutually agreed LAC and "squat on at least 60 square km of Ladakh's undisputed land."

In a late-night statement, a defence ministry spokesperson said India has decided not to send its contingent to the exercise in view of the Coronavirus pandemic and "consequent difficulties". However, PTI reported that people familiar with the development said China's participation in the exercise was a major factor behind the decision.

Last week, India had conveyed to Russia that it will participate in the strategic command-post exercise to be held in the Astrakhan region in southern Russia from September 15 to 26.

'India has decided not to send a contingent'

"Russia and India are close and privileged strategic partners. At Russia's invitation, India has been participating in many international events. However, in view of Pandemic and consequent difficulties in exercise, including arrangements of logistics, India has decided not to send a contingent this year to Kavkaz-2020," Defence Ministry Spokesperson A Bharat Bhushan Babu said. He said the decision has been conveyed to the Russian side.

Indian and Chinese troops have been engaged in a bitter standoff in several areas along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh for over three-and-half months. Both the countries are holding talks at military and diplomatic levels to resolve the dispute.

Around 20 countries including all member-nations of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) including China and Pakistan are expected to participate in the Kavkaz exercise. India's decision not to participate in the military drill comes ahead of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's scheduled visit to Russia next week to attend a crucial meeting of the SCO.

In June, a tri-services contingent from India participated at the Victory Day Parade at the iconic Red Square in Moscow to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in the Second World War. A contingent from China had also attended it.

(With agency inputs)