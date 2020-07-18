China Says US Officials Have 'lost Their Minds' In Their Dealings With Beijing

As the relations between the United States and China continue to worsen, China’s foreign ministry has said on July 17 that American officials have “lost their minds and gone mad” while dealing with Beijing. In the development in the months-long war of words between two of the world’s greatest superpowers, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying lashed out on US Attorney general Bill Barr who had previously accused the Asian superpower of mounting an "economic blitzkrieg" to replace the US as the world's pre-eminent power and spread its political ideology across the globe.

According to Hua, Barr along with other American officials including US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are attempting to criticise China in a bid to shift the narrative from its own domestic political problems. The Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said in the press briefing on Friday that “for self-interest and political gain” the US officials “hijack” the public opinion. She further gave an example of sparrow being unable to understand Swan’s ambition and accused the United States of making “serious misjudgement”.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said, "These people, for self-interest and political gain, do not hesitate to hijack domestic public opinion... to the point where they have lost their minds and gone mad.”

"A sparrow cannot understand the ambition of a swan. This is a serious misjudgement and misunderstanding of China's strategic intent," she added.

What we care most about is to make Chinese people live a better life and make the world a better place. — Spokesperson发言人办公室 (@MFA_China) July 17, 2020

China dismisses accusations of stealing vaccine research

Meanwhile, as the global coronavirus infections surpass 14.1 million, China has also dismissed the accusations made by the US that the former is attempting to access US vaccine research with an aim to steal it. Hua Chunying took to Twitter to not only reject the claims made by America but also saying that China is leading the research and development for COVID-19. However, the global death toll of COVID-19 pandemic has reached 602,711 and the United States has recorded over 3.6 million cases of coronavirus infections with 139,266 casualties.

China stealing #US vaccine research? China is leading in #COVID19 vaccine R&D. No need & no where to steal. We've built the world's largest production facility & are working with other countries on #vaccine R&D. — Hua Chunying 华春莹 (@SpokespersonCHN) July 17, 2020

