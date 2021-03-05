China Sees A Surge In Emissions By 1.7 Per Cent In 2020: Report

A recent report by the research firm Rhodium Group has revealed that China’s emissions grew by 1.7 per cent from the previous year. This is equivalent to 14,400 million metric tons of carbon dioxide. The increase in emissions has been attributed to heavy industry and property construction as output from both sectors increased by 2.8 per cent. The steel industry saw a rise of 7 per cent, with a 2.5 per cent increase in coal mining.

An increase in emissions

The report said, “If 2020 is any indication, it will require a significant departure from the status quo for China to shift away from its current fossil-heavy growth path. There will be increasing scrutiny on China’s plans for the coming decade to ensure that emissions peak as soon as possible”.

Recently, the International Energy Agency of Paris also released its figures and it showed that the emissions from the production and use of oil, gas and coal were 2 per cent higher in December 2020 than a year earlier. The agency said a resurgence in economic activity along with a lack of clean energy policies indicated that many countries are now seeing higher emissions than before the coronavirus outbreak. According to the reports by AP, the agency's executive director, Fatih Birol said, “The rebound in global carbon emissions toward the end of last year is a stark warning that not enough is being done to accelerate clean energy transitions worldwide. If governments don’t move quickly with the right energy policies, this could put at risk the world’s historic opportunity to make 2019 the definitive peak in global emissions”.

As per scientists, in order to meet the Paris climate accord's goal, man-made emissions of carbon dioxide and other gases that lead to planet heating need to be reduced to zero by mid-century. Birol said, “Our numbers show we are returning to carbon-intensive business-as-usual. These latest numbers are a sharp reminder of the immense challenge we face in rapidly transforming the global energy system”.

