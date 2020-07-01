China's National Security Law Could Imprison Convicts In Hong Kong For Life

The Hong Kong residents convicted under China’s newly-passed national security law could be imprisoned for life. The details of the legislation were revealed on the night of June 30 when it came into effect in the former British colony. According to media reports, the text published after 11pm (local time) stated that acts of succession, subversion, terrorism or collusion with foreign forces will hold minimum imprisonment of ten years and maximum of life in prison for more severe cases. These details were made public just ahead of large-scale demonstrations planned in the city on July 1.

Marking the most significant change in former British colony’s freedom since it came under Chinese rule in 1997, Beijing had previously said that the draft included a new national security office for the city with an agenda to put together the intelligence and handle criminal activities against the national security. The Chinese media also reported that the new controversial legislation which is now a law is aimed to tackle the separatist activity, subversion, terrorism, and collusion with the forces of the foreign countries. According to reports, administrative bodies in the city ranging from finance to immigration will be directly answerable to the central government in China.

Read - After Security Law's Passage, Hong Kong Marks China Rule

Read - Taiwan Opens Office To Support People Leaving Hong Kong Over China's National Security Law

Lam says law would affect 'small minority'

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has assured that the new security law will only target the “small minority”. But according to an international media agency, Beijing has said that the legislation would be a “sword” hanging over the heads of those who pose a threat to the security of the nation. Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office reportedly said that the law will protect the freedom of the vast majority. Moreover, the Hong Kong police made its first arrest under the law on July 1 by detaining a protester carrying a flag calling for the city's independence.

Irrespective of the constant criticism and world leaders raising concerns over the newly-passed law threatening the autonomous nature of the former British colony, China has passed the law. Since the United Nations also raised its concerns over Asian superpower's advancement on the city, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has reportedly told the peace-keeping body to respect the government’s right to protect the national security.

Read - China Says New Hong Kong Security Law A 'sword' Over Heads Of Troublemakers

Read - Hong Kong Leader Says China's National Security Law Comes Into Effect On June 30

Image: AP