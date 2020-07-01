Taiwan Opens Office To Support People Leaving Hong Kong Over China's National Security Law

To extend further support to Hong Kong citizens, Taiwan has opened an office on July 1 to help the people leaving the former British colony after China passed the controversial national security law on June 30. According to international media reports, senior Taiwanese minister has said that the country would continue to back the freedom and democracy of the city that comes under China’s rule in ‘One Country, Two Systems’ set up.

Irrespective of the severe backlash on Asian superpower’s developments in hong Kong, the law would enable punishment of crimes such as secession, subversion, terrorism, and collusion with foreign forces with at up to life in prison. While China has argued that the law is to safeguard the nation’s security, critics of the law think it threatens the promised autonomy of the city and increases China’s authority on the residents.

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen had reportedly become the first government leader in the world to pledge measures to help the people of Hong Kong who decide to flee the city after China’s recent moves. The head of Taiwan’s China-policy making Mainland Affairs Council Chen Ming-tong reportedly said at the opening of the office at Taipei that it resembles country’s determination to assist the city’s people. According to an international media agency, the office in Taiwan is “an important milestone” for the government to support freedom in Hong Kong.

Law will impact 'small minority'

Since the United Nations also raised its concerns over China’s advancement on the city, Hong Kong's pro-Beijing leader Carrie Lam has reportedly told the peace-keeping body to respect the government’s right to protect the national security. Moreover, the city’s leader also assured that the new security law which came into effect on June 30, will only target the “small minority”. But according to an international media agency, Beijing has said that the legislation would be a “sword” hanging over the heads of those who pose a threat to the security of the nation. Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office reportedly said that the law will protect the freedom of the vast majority.

Inputs: Agency/ Image: AP