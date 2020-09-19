China Accuses Pompeo Of 'arrogance', Smearing Campaign And 'spreading Rumours'

On September 18, the Chinese Embassy to South America’s Suriname and Guyana issued a statement, saying, that the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo needs to stop his “smearing campaign” against Beijing. China slammed Pompeo for ‘arrogance’, accusing him of spreading rumours after was reported criticizing the Chinese companies’ business practices as he appealed the newly-elected Surinamese President Chan Santokhi to work with American firms instead. Taking a dig at Pompeo’s four-stop tour to the Caribbean and South America to demonstrate support for the region’s democracies, the Chinese embassy said, that they advise Pompeo to respect facts and truth, abandon arrogance and prejudice, and stop smearing and spreading rumors about China.

As I reaffirmed in my meeting with U.S. companies resident in Suriname, U.S. investment benefits both of our countries. American businesses bring transparency and respect for the rule of law, and Suriname’s natural resources offer a great opportunity to reinvest in its people. pic.twitter.com/nA2u6gQ3aR — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) September 17, 2020

In his first leg to Suriname of a four-country tour of South America, Pompeo said in a press address that the quality of the products and services of American private companies was so well ahead in the world that the Chinese investment in other countries “comes falling down” when the political costs connected to that becomes clear. China’s trade relations with the South American nation were strengthened under the country’s former President Desi Bouterse. Suriname is known for the string of oil discoveries along the coasts and is one of the resource-rich nations in Latin America. In his diplomatic meet with Surinamese president Chan Santokhi, US Secretary of State made provocative remarks, criticizing China’s firms that do not operate on a "fair and equitable basis.”

Some US politicians won't fall asleep without smearing&attacking China everyday. But smearing&attacking won't help solve their problems. China stands for the interests of the humanity. We have to choose between to kneel or say NO to US diplomacy of sanction, coercion&intimidation https://t.co/hJCMjmCQYh — Hua Chunying åŽæ˜¥èŽ¹ (@SpokespersonCHN) September 18, 2020

Read: Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga To Meet Mike Pompeo In Early October: Report

Read: Dems Drop Pompeo Contempt Threat After Records Turned Over

Pompeo 'humiliating himself'

In response to Pompeo’s remarks, the Chinese embassy in Guyana said in a statement that Pompeo must stop spreading fake news and confuse people. Otherwise, the US secretary of state will end up humiliating himself and degrade his own reputation. China develops relations with Caribbean countries including Guyana under the principles of mutual respect, equality, and mutually beneficial and win-win cooperation, it said.

Given the recent discoveries of oil in Guyana, today presented an important opportunity to express our support for U.S. energy sector businesses and to reaffirm our steadfast commitment to the responsible extraction and management of natural resources. pic.twitter.com/9jZsmqCZ2R — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) September 18, 2020

There are no political strings to the bilateral pragmatic cooperations. Further, the Chinese embassy accused the US of not only violating market principles and international rules, but also negated the principles of the market economy to adhere to the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiqués, and comply with the basic rules of international relations, and stop the erroneous remarks.

Read: US Elections 2020: Trump Seeks To Shore Up Military Support In North Carolina

Read: Trump Blasts George Floyd Protesters For Vandalising Mahatma Gandhi's Statue