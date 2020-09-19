US elections 2020: Trump seeks to shore up military support in North Carolina

After attempts at wooing farmers, United States President Donald Trump is now trying to shore up military support with his reelection campaign in North Carolina, which is set to begin later today. Experts have opined that North Carolina is particularly crucial as it is a swing state and could help trump boost up numbers in the Presidential elections. Trump is facing former President Joe Biden in the Presidential vote which is set to take place on November 3.

Support for Biden

A recently published poll in Military Times showed that the active members of the military showed a "slight but significant" bias towards Biden and the democrats. Not only that but they also showed declined favouritism towards trump. Trump meanwhile has had a mixed relationship with the military. He had previously found himself in the middle of a controversy after he described John McCain, a senator and Vietnam War veteran who is now deceased, in derogatory terms and has had to deny reporting in the Atlantic magazine that he referred to U.S. war dead as "losers". Cashing on the vulnerability, Biden, on September 18, announced that he was launching a new ad which would be directed at military families of Arizona, Florida, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Wisconsin, all swing states.

North Carolina has a number of military bases, and the president's rally in Fayetteville is near Fort Bragg, a large base with tens of thousands of personnel, USnews reported. "President Trump has been a consistent champion of America's service members and veterans and has succeeded at rebuilding our military, reforming the Department of Veterans Affairs, and launching initiatives to help veterans adjust to civilian life," the campaign said in a statement on September 18.

Read: Trump Promises $14 Billion In Pandemic Aid To Farmers Ahead Of US Elections

Read: Trump’s List Of Possible Supreme Court Nominees

Earlier this week, Trump announced up to $14 billion in aid to farmers and ranchers affected by the coronavirus. The promise, which has been aimed at winning over voters in ‘farm states’, was made while Trump was rallying in Wisconsin. However, experts have pointed out that the funds come from the existing program and it is still unclear how much money is remaining to spend. On September 18, US Department of Agriculture (USDA) provided details of the new rounds of payments, which will distribute whatever funds remain from a replenishment provided by Congress to farmers unable to sell their products or who are facing higher costs.

Read: Ruth Bader Ginsburg Demise: Trump Mourns Death Of SC Judge Calls, Her 'Titan Of The Law'

Read: Eric Trump Says 'amazing' Indian-American Community Represents 'best Of America'

Image : AP