China Slams US Over Business Advisory On Forced Labour, Calls It 'clumsy Frame-up'

China on July 10 launched a scathing attack at the United States for issuing a business advisory to caution businesses about the risks of supply chain links to entities that allegedly engage in human rights abuses, including forced labor across the Communist state. Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying took to her official Twitter handle on Friday, where she accused Washington of 'cheating, lying and scapegoating'. Hua Chunying shared a screenshot of a tweet of her counterpart Morgan Ortagus from Washington and wrote, "Such a low lie and clumsy frame-up!" Morgan in her tweet had alleged that many products that are made in China are made by slave labour.

Such a low lie and clumsy frame-up! What a pity that Cheating, Lying, Scapegoating and Sanction have now become the name cards of Washington. pic.twitter.com/JaflS4Fh6A — Hua Chunying 华春莹 (@SpokespersonCHN) July 10, 2020

The United States Department of State on July 1 had issued a business advisory to caution businesses about the risks of supply chain links to entities that engage in human rights abuses, including forced labor, in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (Xinjiang) and elsewhere in China. "The People’s Republic of China (PRC) government continues to carry out a campaign of repression in Xinjiang, targeting Uyghurs, ethnic Kazakhs, ethnic Kyrgyz, and members of other Muslim minority groups," the advisory by State Department read.

China facing criticism

China has often faced criticism from international groups and foreign governments over its mistreatment of Uighur Muslims and other ethnic minority groups in the country that human rights advocates say are being denied their right to practice their faith, a claim that Beijing denies. China has reportedly put tens and thousands of Uighurs in indoctrination camps that Beijing calls 're-educational' camps for alleged eradication of their ethnic identity and religious beliefs. In relation to that US President DonaldTrump on June 17 signed “Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act of 2020” into law which condemns gross human rights violations of the ethnic Muslim minority groups in the Xinjiang region in China.

