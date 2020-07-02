China Slams US Over 'Black Lives Matter' Protests After Pompeo's Broadside Over Uighurs

Even as the Chinese Communist Party, which is the unmovable authoritative regime in China, has inflicted torture on millions of Uighur Muslims and ethnic minorities in Xinjiang, the Chinese Foreign Ministry has ratcheted up its own ante against the US in a similar regard, urging the United States to secure the human rights of ethnic minorities on its shores.

"We are following the latest developments of the situation following the death of George Floyd. "Black Lives Matter." Their human rights should be protected. Racial discrimination against ethnic minorities remains a social ill in the US. What is happening right now once again shows the seriousness of racial discrimination and violent law enforcement by the police, and the urgency for the US to address them. We hope the US government will take concrete measures to fulfil its due obligations under the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination to protect the legal rights of ethnic minorities in the US," said Zhao Lijian, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, during a press conference.

However, according to international reports, the Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang province of China are subject to torture and inhuman treatment such as forced labour, physical and sexual abuse leading to death on many occasions due to atrocities of the Chinese authorities.

Zhao Lijian's criticism of the US comes as the latter has been critical and vocal about China's oppression in Hong Kong by implementing a draconian new national security law subverting the rights and freedom of the citizens and degrading Hong Kong's autonomy, besides the atrocities on the ethnic minorities in Xinjiang.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reiterating his strong opposition, had taken to Twitter to call out the Chinese use of force against the Uighur Muslims and other ethnic minorities.

The United States condemns the use of forced population controls against Uyghur and other minority women and calls on the CCP to cease its campaign of repression. History will judge how we act today. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) June 29, 2020

Pompeo in a press briefing had also lambasted the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) by saying that CCP has no regard for human life and basic human dignity while citing a German researcher's revelation on the CCP's practices.

"German researcher Adrian Zenz's shocking revelations are sadly consistent with decades of the CCP practices that demonstrate an utter disregard for the sanctity of human life and basic human dignity," he said while adding "We call on the CCP to immediately end these horrific practices and ask all nations to join the United States in demanding an end to these dehumanising abuses."

As per reports, the Chinese communist regime is taking draconian measures to slash birth rates among Uighurs and other minorities as part of a sweeping campaign to curb its Muslim population, even as it encourages some of the country's Han majority to have more children. The campaign over the past four years in the far west region of Xinjiang is leading to what some experts are calling a form of “demographic genocide." The population control measures are backed by mass detention both as a threat and as a punishment for failure to comply. Police raid homes, terrifying parents as they search for hidden children, as reported by Associated Press.

(With inputs from agencies)