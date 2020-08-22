China Slams US Over Snap Back Of Iran Sanctions, Says It's 'misusing International Law'

Hitting out at the Trump-led US Government, China in a new attack has blamed the country for "unilaterally sanctioning law-abiding countries." This comes after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo allegedly stated that the US has asked the UN Security Council to initiate a "quick restoration of sanctions" mechanism against Iran.

Criticising this move, China's State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi during the second China-Pakistan strategy meet, said, "Whoever opposes this move, the US will impose unilateral sanctions. Given that the US has withdrawn from the Iran nuclear agreement, does the US still have the right to make this request?", People's Daily reported.

Read: Iran Snapback Sanctions Hit Future Deals

Read: Pompeo Informs US To Withdraw Snapback Sanctions On Iran If Deal Reached Within 31 Days

"Whoever disagrees with the US will have unilateral sanctions imposed against them. Even more unreasonable. Where is the authority of international law? What is the credibility of the United States? The U.S. only considers its own self-interest," said Wang Yi to reporters.

UN opposes US' snapback Sanctions On Iran

While the Trump administration is pushing to extend the arms embargo on Iran, the US has been isolated at the United Nations (UN) with at least 13 members opposing the move through formal letters. The letters by the UN Security Council (UNSC) members are reported to have been issued within 24 hours of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo declaring Iran’s non-compliance with the 2015 nuclear accord.

Even though the Trump administration abandoned the accord in May 2018, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) stated that comprehensive UN sanctions on Iran would resume within 30 days after the declaration. However, most council members opposed the United States saying that it has no standing to trigger the ‘snapback’ sanctions as it has already withdrawn from the deal.

But, the US has argued that it still remains a participant of the JCPOA because it is named as one in a 2015 security council resolution endorsing the nuclear deal. The US stance was dismissed by France, UK, and Germany even before Pompeo announced the move.

Read: Netanyahu Welcomes US 'snapback' Of Iran Sanctions

Read: US Isolated At UNSC Over 'snapback' Sanctions On Iran, 13 Members Oppose Embargo Extension