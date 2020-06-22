China To Join UN Arms Trade Treaty To Enhance ‘peace And Stability’

China has decided to join a global pact on regulations of arms sales showing its willingness to address the poorly regulated international arms trade after the United States pulled out last year. National People’s Congress, China’s top legislative body, voted to join the global treaty to regulate conventional arms sales at a time when the country has been cornered over its handling of pandemic and curbing of Hong Kong’s autonomy.

During a legislative session on June 20, the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress agreed to join the treaty. The Arms Trade Treaty (ATT) entered into force on December 24, 2014, which regulates the international trade in conventional arms - from small arms to battle tanks, combat aircraft and warships.

'Efforts to enhance stability'

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian told reporters on June 22 that Beijing is committed to efforts to "enhance peace and stability" across the globe and that joining the treaty was "another important measure for China to support multilateralism". Zhao said that China has always attached great importance to the problems caused by the illegal transfer and abuse of conventional arms.

“As a country engaged in normal military trade, China has always strictly managed military exports and has established a fairly complete system of military export control policies and regulations,” said the spokesperson.

Read: China Warns Against Using Words That 'stigmatize' Country After Trump's ‘Kung Flu’ Remark

Zhao emphasised that Beijing only exports military products to sovereign countries and does not export military products to non-state actors. He claimed that such a policy demonstrates China's highly responsible attitude towards military products exports. He called on all parties to strictly regulate military exports, not to export military products to non-state actors, and stop interfering in the internal affairs of sovereign states.

“Joining the ‘Arms Trade Treaty’ is another important measure for China to support multilateralism and promote the establishment of a community with a shared future for mankind,” he added.

Read: Donald Trump Says He Held Off Sanctions On China Over Uighur Muslims Due To Trade Talks

Read: Japan Deploys Ballistic Missiles At China-facing Border After Land-grab Clash With India