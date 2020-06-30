China To Take 'countermeasures' Against US For Banning Military Exports To Hong Kong

In the latest development amid spiralling US-China relations, Beijing has pledged to take ‘countermeasures’ against Washington restricting the export of sensitive military items to Hong Kong over Asian superpower passing the controversial national security bill. According to international media reports, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on June 30 that America’s attempts to restrict the advancement of China on the former British colony through ‘so-called sanctions will never prevail’. The US has not only suspended the preferential treatment of the city over Beijing’s new moves but has also called out the country for ‘immediate reversal’.

Meanwhile, Zhao reportedly accused the US of ‘wrongful actions’ and ensured that the country will retaliate with similar measures. This came after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on June 29 that America will be suspending the export of sensitive military items to the Hong Kong and China over the law which according to the US threatens the promised autonomy for the residents of the city that comes under China’s rule due to the unique set up of ‘One Country, Two Systems’.

Read - France Condoles Martyrdom Of Indian Jawans In Galwan Clash With China; Assures Support

Read - China Cuts Uighur Births With IUDs, Abortion, Sterilisation

China to impose visa restrictions

Earlier in response to US President Donald Trump administration’s ‘punishment’ of imposing visa restrictions on Chinese politicians, Beijing has said that it would also impose mirroring restrictions on the entry of certain American individuals with “egregious conduct” on issues related to Hong Kong. Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian announced the restrictions in a press briefing as a response to a reporter’s question about America’s move over China’s legislation on Hong Kong which according to critics limits the autonomous nature of the former British colony.

According to an international media agency, Zhao told the reporters that the US “will never succeed” in its attempt to obstruct China’s legislation on the city which according to the Asian superpower is aimed at safeguarding the national security. While US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on June 26 that entry of Chinese Political Party’s officers who are responsible for the controversial bill will be barred, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said that ‘China has decided to impose visa restrictions on U.S. individuals with egregious conduct on Hong Kong-related issues’.

Read - China's Mouthpiece Claims 'US Cannot Frighten Hong Kong, Let Along Beijing'

Read - China's Government Issues First Response After India Bans 59 Apps; 'strongly Concerned'