France Condoles Martyrdom Of Indian Jawans In Galwan Clash With China; Assures Support

French Defence Minister Florence Parly on Monday wrote to her Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh, condoling the martyrdom of twenty Indian soldiers in Galwan Valley clash on June 15-16. She said that this was a "hard blow" against soldiers, their families and the nation. This comes as a big statement in support to India from a permanent member of the UNSC, in the face of tensions with China.

'In these difficult circumstances...'

She said, "This was a hard blow against soldiers, their families, and the nation. In these difficult circumstances, I wish to express my steadfast and friendly support, along with that of French armed forces," Florence Parly wrote.

Recalling that India is France's strategic partner in the region, the Parly reiterated her country's deep solidarity. French Armed Forces Minister also expressed readiness to meet Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in India, at his invitation, to follow up on ongoing discussions.

Earlier, both the leaders held a telephonic conversation during which Parly conveyed that the Rafale jets will be delivered to India as scheduled notwithstanding the coronavirus pandemic. The Defence Ministry said the two ministers discussed matters of mutual concern including regional security scenario and agreed to strengthen the bilateral defence cooperation.

'France reaffirmed its commitment...'

“France reaffirmed its commitment to ensure timely delivery of Rafale Aircraft despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic,” the ministry said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the third round of Corps Commander-level talks between India and China to discuss and diffuse the tension over the ongoing dispute along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh is scheduled to be held on Tuesday in Chushul, Leh, sources informed on Monday.

"Third round of Corps Commander-level talks scheduled tomorrow at 10:30 am in Chushul in Ladakh," a source told ANI. The first two rounds had taken place in Moldo on the Chinese side of the LAC. In the second round of Corps Commander-level talks held on June 22, both sides reached a mutual consensus to disengage in the Eastern Ladakh sector, army sources said.

India-China tensions

Slamming China's incursion into Indian territory at the LAC, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had asserted that the Chinese side took pre-meditated and planned action that was directly responsible for the resulting violence and casualties which reflected its intent to 'change facts' on the ground in violation of the previous agreements reached during his telephonic conversation with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

(With agency inputs)