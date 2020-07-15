China To Take 'necessary Measures' To Safeguard Its Interests After UK's Huawei Ban

China said that it will take all necessary measures to protect its interest after Britain ordered mobile providers on July 14 to remove all Huawei equipment from its 5G network by the end of 2027. Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told reporters that the UK’s decision to purge Huawei equipment was driven by politics rather than national security.

Digital Secretary Oliver Dowden told the House of Commons that the government has barred mobile providers from buying new Huawei 5G equipment after December 31, 2020, and ordered them to remove all of Huawei’s 5G kit from their networks by 2027. Dowden said that the move would delay UK’s 5G rollout by a year and the cumulative cost would be up to £2 billion.

"This has not been an easy decision, but it is the right one for the UK telecoms networks, for our national security and our economy, both now and indeed in the long run," said Dowden.

After the UK announced the ban, Huawei urged the government to reconsider the ban, saying Downing Street reacted under pressure from Washington. Calling the ban “disappointing”, Huawei’s spokersperson Ed Brewster said that the company’s future in the UK has become politicised.

China to pay close attention

During a regular press briefing, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said that the UK’s ability to provide an open, fair and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese companies is a touchstone for the country’s market after Brexit. He said that China will pay close attention to the developments in Britain as the open and fair business environment is also a barometer for the safety of Chinese investment in the UK.

UK’s ban follows the US sanctions on Huawei Technologies Company and ZTE Corporation, calling them threats to national security. Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai had announced on June 30 that the money from the FCC's Universal Service Fund worth $8.3 billion cannot be used to buy, improve or support any equipment or services provided by these suppliers.

